96 Second News

If you used to be one of the people that enjoy doing their work from Starbucks, you may need to find a new place to work! The chain says that they are planning to shift into takeout only stores. They’re closing 400 stores and opening grab and go locations.

FOMO is no longer a thing, it’s FOGO (fear of going out).

After your first kid, did you develop a healthier lifestyle? 80% of parents said they completely changed their lifestyle after having children, and would be totally embarrassed if their kid knew how unhealthy they actually were before them. What about you? Did you?

As if things couldn't get worse in 2020 apparently we've been using the wrong calendar and now a scientist is saying that the world is going to end this Sunday.

Alternate reading of Mayan calendar suggests end of the world is next week https://t.co/ep0gDICwyC pic.twitter.com/yQPTBiZPwz — New York Post (@nypost) June 13, 2020

So if you wanna squeeze in dates before then Bumble is adding a socially distant dating option on their dating app where you can let someone know if you are interestested in going on a socially distant date, whether with or without a facemask.