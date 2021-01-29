96 Second News

Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from the Houston Texans. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Deshaun hasn’t spoken to Texans GM Nick Caserio or Jack Easterby.

Fans are furious about Deshaun leaving the team and canceling season tickets. One fan posted and said, “I think it’s the best choice, that we stop investing in a team that doesn’t want to invest in us as fans.” It’s so bad that Running Game Clothing Company, which is a company created by Texans fans made a shirt that says, “We are trash” which is the first negative slogan they’ve ever created.

Vaccines are coming! Currently the Texas Department of State Health Services is sending Harris County around 9,000 doses each week. However starting next week, Texas is set to get an increase of around 55,000 doses! The weekly total for the state will now be 385,000.

The Mighty Ducks Game Changers is a Disney Plus original series that finally has a release date! You can start streaming the series on March 26th.

The Weeknd’s halftime performance is going to be lit. And we know that because he decided to but $7 million of his own money into the show. His performance is only going to be for a limited crowd, but millions of us will be watching at o-home.

Although papers have not yet been filed, apparently Kim Kardashian has her entire divorce planned out. Kim has already had all of their financials ready to be split for when she decides to finally file and apparently already began talks with divorce lawyers in July of 2020.

Naps are good for you! New research shows that an afternoon nap is good for your memory and verbal fluency. Healthy sleep habits are protective for dementia, and for some, afternoon naps are a great way to keep the brain healthy.

You might think you’re fooling people, but your phone knows when you’re drunk. Your phone can actually detect if you’re under the influence by the changes in the way you walk.

The big game is almost a week away, and we’ll be eating a lot of chicken wings. The National Chicken Council (yes that’s a thing) reports that 1.42 billion wings will be consumed next weekend.