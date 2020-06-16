96 Second News

June 16, 2020
Ladies, say goodbye to your men, because the PlayStation 5 is now available for preorder, for about $700!

ABC has finally chosen their first African American lead for the Bachelor! His name is Matt James, and he is a friend of Tyler Cameron’s! He’s 28 years old.

Still struggling to find a gift your father for Father's Day. Orbit can help.

Would you wanna work from home forever? 19% of workers say they absolutely would!

 

 

 

