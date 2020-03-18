96 Second News: Instagram Live Concerts and Elderly Hour At Grocery Stores!

-Even though bars and dine in restaurants are closed, there are still ways to support local businesses in Houston during this tough time. Buying gift cards from local businesses is a great way to support them!

-Artists everywhere are getting creative with self-quarantine and trying to bring a little fun to everyone’s day at home by performing mini concerts on their social media! Some artists that are getting involved are Pink, John Legend, Cold Play, Rob Thomas, and more. Miley Cyrus will host an hour long livestream on her Instagram today at 1:30pm. She’s even supposed to do a little workout routine! So if your gym is closed you might want to tune into this one!

-If you are someone who needs medication but are nervous to go to the pharmacy to get it, CVS is now offering free 1-2 day delivery of prescriptions and other everyday essentials to help meet the needs of their customers.

-Whether you’re working from home, self-quarantining, or social distancing chances are you’re doing a lot of binge watching. Universal Pictures is helping out by making all their films available on demand. Disney Plus is also trying to bring some added fun and excitement to your day by adding Frozen 2 to it’s streaming site a whole 3 months early! They are also making The Rise of Skywalker available for purchase a few days early.

-Houston’s own Gulf Coast Distillery is getting creative with their production. They normally make vodka, whiskey, and even coffee. But after they saw the panic of people trying to buy every sanitizing product in stores, they decided to see how they could help the community. They just received a federal permit to add hand sanitizer to their production line. The first shipment will go out on Friday to HEB, Dollar General, Aldi, and anywhere else that carries their coffee.

-The "My Family Doctor" clinic is a private clinic now open for Coronavirus testing Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm. However, it will only be open for people at high risk for the virus or if you meet the CDC criteria for testing.

-Target is dedicated its first hour this morning and every Wednesday to vulnerable guests. And they aren’t the only store doing this. It’s called “elderly hour” where stores are letting the more "at risk" groups of people shop first and get what they need for their homes. Other Houston stores participating are Dollar General, Whole Foods, and Food Town.

-The US Defense Secretary announced that the Pentagon is providing 5 million new respirators and 2,000 ventilators to federal health authorities to help the outbreak of corona patients.

-The Houston City Council voted yesterday morning to extend the city’s 7 day emergency health declaration indefinitely.

-Exclusive Furniture announced that all 8 of its Houston area stores will be donation drop off sites for “Kids Meals Houston” and the Houston Humane Society. Donations will be accepted until the end of April. Any donations of water bottles, lunch bags, snacks, and dog and cat food is appreciated!