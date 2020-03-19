96 Second News: Christmas Lights In March And Rodeo Houston Supporting Junior Exhibitors!

-Today is the first day of Spring!

-The Galleria, Katy Mills, Premium Outlets, and Memorial City Mall have all closed last night at 7pm and will stay closed at least through March 29th.

-Legacy Community Health opened three locations yesterday for corona virus screening and testing.

Legacy locations:

Fifth Ward: 3811 Lyons Ave.

Montrose: 1415 California St.

Southwest: 6441 High Star Dr

-Texas Southern University announced that they are cancelling their graduation due to concerns over the Coronavirus. However, graduates will have the opportunity to participate in a different ceremony later on.

-The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation donated 100,000 brand new kids books to HISD! They are trying to help bridge the learning gap while all schools are closed. The books are going to be distributed to families when they pick up food at the HISD distribution sites. List of the meal distribution sites this week:

https://mix965houston.radio.com/blogs/the-morning-mix/houston-food-bank-stepping-up-to-help

-A picture from Venice is going viral during Italy’s coronavirus lock down. The Venice canals no longer have boats running through them, and we can see the effects of the lock down.

Here's an unexpected side effect of the pandemic - the water's flowing through the canals of Venice is clear for the first time in forever. The fish are visible, the swans returned. pic.twitter.com/2egMGhJs7f — Kaveri ---- (@ikaveri) March 16, 2020

-As of last night, there were 5 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Houston and 5 in Harris County. Which brings the area’s total to 62.

-Rodeo Houston is hosting an online auction to support the junior exhibitors who weren’t able to attend Rodeo this year! It will be on Friday March 20 starting at 10am through the 21st at 7pm.

#RODEOHOUSTON will host an online auction to support 2020 junior exhibitors. Read more >> https://t.co/cnvNzvRd8f

Want to help support the junior exhibitors? Donate here >> https://t.co/bKK6pG4R8C pic.twitter.com/jy1eLyK0kT — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 18, 2020

-Millennials are not immune to coronavirus! The news made it seem like younger people were not as much "at risk" as the older generations or younger ones. And while that is still true, there have been more and more cases of millennials getting seriously sick and hospitalized from the virus. The most recent one was a woman in her 20s with no underlying disease from Dallas. The important message here is to take social distancing seriously.

-Kroger is looking to hire 10,000 extra workers during the coronavirus outbreak. They are also offering to pay any current employee for 14 days if they are forced to self-quarantine or if they have been diagnosed. If you are interested, you can apply here:

https://jobs.kroger.com/

-The Treasury Department proposed to deliver $500 Billion to Americans by early April to help stabilize the economy. The amount of money in the direct payments would depend of the size of the family and their income.

-Kids’ Meals in Houston is dropping off 6,000 meals per day for younger students and older ones during the coronavirus outbreak. They are currently looking for volunteers to help with the large amount of deliveries. They are making sure that volunteers are 6-feet apart at all times and there are no more than 10 people in a room. Want to get involved?

https://kidsmealsinc.org/

-3,500 Halliburton employees have been furloughed and are now only working every other week, and only being paid for the time they work.

-It’s important to spread cheer and positive energy while practicing social distancing, and a lot of people are doing that by putting up Christmas lights to spread a little cheer! The idea is that a fun social distancing activity would be to get in the car and drive around to look at Christmas lights. If you’ve put up your lights, or seen a neighbor with theirs, send a picture to our Facebook page!