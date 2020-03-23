96 Second News: Booze To-Go And Houston Couple Helping Servers

-An anonymous couple left a $9,400 tip at Irma’s Southwest in downtown Houston on a $90 bill with a note that said “Hold tip to pay your guys over the next few weeks.”

-The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is asking people in Houston to donate blood to help keep the blood bank full during the Coronavirus outbreak. Some of their regular donors are being prevented from donating. All donors must make an appointment online before coming in.

-If you are home schooling your children this month, check out audible who is now offering free audiobooks for children stuck at home.

-This is for all you parents working hard from home AND homeschooling your kids, here is a list of restaurants offering booze to-go in Houston: Ninfa’s, Goode Company, Postino’s in the Heights, and Pappasitos.

-Meredith Kim is a 5th grader from Memorial Drive Elementary School who is about to debut on Miss American Ninja Warrior Junior on Universal Kids!! You can cheer her on March, 27th at 6pm.

Hanes is starting to produce cotton face masks and distribute them to healthcare workers.

-M&Ms have a brand new flavor hitting stores next month: Fudge Brownie.

-The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood has tested positive for Coronavirus and is self-quarantining.