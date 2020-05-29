96 Second News For 5-29-20
May 29, 2020
- A new poll found that two-thirds of Americans rarely get enough sleep, and 42% of us start feeling tired by noon.
- We’ve all seen the study that swearing when you get hurt might lessen your physical pain, but a new study from this year is showing that saying the actual "F-word" highers people’s pain tolerance!
- Would you ever pick your house based on your pets? A new study shows that 68% of pet owners who are looking to buy a house would turn down their dream home if it wasn’t perfect for their pet.
- Ben and Jerry’s have launched a brand new “Space Force” themed flavor called “Boots on the Mooo’n”. It has chocolate ice cream with fudge cows, and toffee clusters with a sugar cookie dough core.
- Don’t forget to set your alarm on Saturday afternoon! The Space X launch is rescheduled for tomorrow at 2:22 Central Time.
- Gov. Abbott announced yesterday that fans are going to be allowed at outdoor sporting events in most Texas counties with a limited capacity of 25%. This does not pertain to college or high school sports, just professional.
- A survey on life's "little wins" found the average person has something unexpected and good happen to them three times a week. Here are the Top 10 "little wins" we love most: Finding money in the pocket of an old coat, waking up to nice weather, getting an unexpected gift in the mail, getting into a bed with fresh sheets, traffic lights turning green as you're approaching, watching the sun set, crossing off the last thing on a to-do list, completing a do-it-yourself project on your own, a winning lottery ticket, even if it's only a few bucks, and receiving a compliment from a complete stranger.