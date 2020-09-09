96 Seconds News

KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS IS ENDING!!!! AFTER SEASON 20 IN 2021 THE SHOW WILL FINISH! After 14 years and several spinoff shows, they are closing this chapter.

Yesterday Ellen said in a press release that she can’t wait to get back into the studio and “Yes we’re gonna talk about it.” Production on season 18 will resume on the set on Monday, September 21st. No live audience. A list of tentative guests were announced to kick off the season including Tiffany Haddish.

As of July, young adults ages 18 to 29 were living with either one or both of their parents.

David and Victoria Beckham caught COVID after attending a networking event and many of their family and staff got sick. Victoria made the whole family stick to a strict quarantine.

The pandemic has Americans eating healthier and buying foods to boost their immunity.

Who is the sexiest man alive? If you ask John Legend, current title holder, he would tell you Jason Mamoa. So a huge twitter poll is going on right now and you can vote on our page, which is sexier? Jason Mamoa with a beard or without?

If you’re dating online and ever thought to yourself, “how did that guy make it through my jerk filter?”. There’s a new study that says there are some TOP red flags for online profiles. Some are pretty obvious, but others, you may wanna pay attention to. Like “I just moved here”. Dating when you just moved somehwere is tough because you need time to get adjusted. Bathroom and Gym

A new online survey shows that people care a lot about their partners music taste, and if they don’t like it, that could be a dealbreaker.