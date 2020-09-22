96 Second News

Ellen’s show came back yesterday, and she talked about it. "The truth is I am that person that you see on TV," she said. "I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad; I get mad; I get anxious; I get frustrated; I get impatient and I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress, and I am especially working on the impatience thing. And it's not going well because it's not going fast enough, I'll tell you that."

Today is the first day of fall!

Gov. Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 29 counties yesterday including Harris, Galveston, Fort Bend, Brazoria, and Chambers County.

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall last night around 10pm near the southern end of the Matagorda Bay Peninsula with 45 mph winds. Beta is expected to move slowly up the Texas coast and weaken to a tropical depression by late tonight.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the Houston Galveston area all day today as we continue to get some fast moving, heavy rain.

Costco is back with their wine advent calendars!! They have 24 half-bottles of wine and this is exactly what 2020 needed.

Where do you look when you drink from a water bottle? This is completely bizarre, but a Reddit user asked this question, and the answer is different for everyone. First things first, you need to drink out of a water bottle to figure it out. For some people, it’s straight up into the air. For others it’s staring at the water in the bottle. And depending on how thirsty you are, other people simply close their eyes until the bottle is empty. It’s such an unconscious thing we do, and you never really think about where your eyes go during the process, but once it’s brought to your attention, it’s all you can think about!

A piece of the 61st Street Pier in Galveston broke off because of Tropical Storm Beta and floated away.

A new list came out sharing the most embarrassing thing that each state has googled more than anyone else. And Texas’s answer was, “Does my dog love me?”