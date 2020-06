Tonight is a full moon and it's known as the "Strawberry Moon". Why? It's because here in the U.S. Native American tribes used it to signal the start of gathering ripen strawberries.

Here's what you need to know.

It won't be red it will be colorful orange and yellow tint.

To get the best views, you'll want to look to the Eastern part of the sky during moonrise. You can plug in your ZIP code online to get your moonrise time.)