All The Feels

The Jackson family is a family of 5 living in Houston who lost their home due to a fire. They lost all of their belongings and all in the middle of a pandemic.



The kids attend Elmore Elementary Shool in HIDS and then their School Wraparound Specialist, Curtis Simmons found out what was happening he started taking donations to make sure they had food, clothing and technology.

Curtis even took the extra step and reasearche the family and found that ProUnitas and Give Together Now had given money as a donation to select HISD families and so he wrote a letter advocating fo the family and they were selected for a $500 donation.

