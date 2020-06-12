All The Feels

Krystal Edwards is one of the many brides who planned on getting married this May before COVID destroyed her plans. Like a lot of other couples, she ended up postponing the wedding and instead having a small ceremony with just immediate family to tie the knot.

She never got a chance to wear her wedding dress, so instead of keeping it in a box, she decided to do something special with it. She wants to donate her never before worn wedding dress to an essential worker or a military bride who can’t afford a dress at a bridal salon.

She said she wanted to donate her dress to one of these two people because of how much the sacrifice for others. And although there may not be a big enough way to say thank you, she hopes her dress can bring light to another bride during the pandemic!

So here’s the details, the dress is a size 6, there has been no alterations on it, and most importantly, it has pockets!! If you are an essential worker or know of a military bride that deserves a dress, you can share your story with Krystal by email, we’ll put the info up on our facebook page!