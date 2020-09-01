All The Feels

When Hurricane Laura was headed for Lake Charles, Louisiana, mandatory evacuations forced residents to leave and seek shelter. This storm was terrifyingly strong with 120 mph winds that slammed the city.

While people everywhere finding a safe place to hunker down, nurses and hospital staff stayed behind. A team of 14 nurses, 2 neonatal nurse practitioners, 3 respiratory therapists, and 1 neonatologist stayed at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital to care for the 19 newborns in the NICU all night long.

Some of the babies there were on respirators, ventilators, and as small as 1 or 2 pounds and could not safely be transferred. But they were all in good hands. As the category 4 hurricane blew over, the power went out, generators kicked on, water leaked through the windows, and the AC went out. But these care-givers stayed to do what they do best, care for their tiny patients and make sure they were safe from the storm.

It's hard to imagine being the parents of these babies who had to stay in the hospital for their best chance at growing stronger. These care-givers had their own families to worry about, but didn't think twice about their own safety. They hunkered down in the hospital and took shifts caring for the babies all night long. Today, say thank you to a nurse. They deserve it.