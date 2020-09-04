All The Feels

What's on your bucket list? What are some things you want to accomplish in life while you're still here, and who would you ask to help you check things off your list? Jenny Leech and her family in Illinois are helping someone special check everything off their check list.

Theo is 12 years old and has cancer. It has progressed so far that he is not eligible for surgery, but he is on medication to slow the spread and help to manage his pain. Jenny and her family knew that he didn't have much longer, and decided to help him spend the last days of his life doing everything he's wanted to do.

They went to spend a day at the beach, go to a drive in movie, and have some special steak dinners. People on Facebook learned about Theo, and started offering to help build his bucket list!

People offered to take him on a boat ride, and even on a convertible ride! Jenny dropped everything to make sure Theo had the best memories to fill every last second, and it didn't matter to them that Theo is just a cute little golden retriever. Every last second was filled with love! So our challenge to you today is to cross something off your bucket list!