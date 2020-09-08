All The Feels

A lot of couples are having to come up with a plan B for their special wedding day. Whether it's shrinking their guest list, or saving their big party for next year, couples who already have their wedding planned for this year are making some big adjustments.

Tyler and Melanie Tapajna are one of the many couples who realized they weren't going to be able to throw the big party they had planned on their wedding day and were faced with a giant amount of food, and no guests to serve it to.

They decided to put that food to good use by donating it to a local homeless shelter. They actually went to the shelter on their wedding day and served the food themselves in their wedding gown and tuxedo.After serving the food, they took off their hairnets and went to personally meet every person they served.

Our challenge to you today is to find a good use for something you're not using. There is always someone in need, and when a lot of us look around, we have so much we don't need! Whether it's extra food or clothes. Donate what you don't need today.