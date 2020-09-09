All The Feels

Today we want you to look at your children, no matter what age they are and think about all the books you read to them when they were little, or maybe are reading to them now. Think about how proud you were when they were able to start sounding out words on their own and pick up their first book. Now imagine a child who doesn't have that opportunity. Imagine a child who never grew up with books in their home and wasn't able to practice reading before going to school.

This is the miserable reality for 61% of low income families in Houston. 38% of children in Houston live in poverty, and it's up to us to make a difference. For most of us, thinking about our kids entering kindergarten without the reading skills they need for success isn't even an option. So let's make that the case for EVERY child in Houston. We're teaming up with the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation to give kids every tool they need to succeed in life.

You can't always help the hand you're dealt in life, but you can choose to use your advantages for good, and change the life of children all over our city. Donating just $30 provides 6 books through the My Home Library with the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. You can change the world with just $30. All you have to do is pull out your phone and donate. Text HTXREADS to 41444.