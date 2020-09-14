All The Feels

Everyone finds a different way to connect to the people that they work with. For most of us it's easy to grab a drink after work, or these days, talk through Zoom! But what about when you're an educator, and you have to figure out how to connect to your students?

Dr. Terrance Newton is an Elementary School Principal who tells his students to call him "Newt"! Before he went into education, he used to work in a barbershop! So he added a second job to his principal duties by running an onsite barbershop. He cuts, styles, and grooms the hair of his students and uses the time to build relationships with the kids.

He teaches them about communication, listening, proper etiquette, and most importantly tries to improve their self-esteem all while sitting in his chair. His time with the kids is working, and it shows! In the 1 year that Newt has been in charge of his school, the school suspensions have dropped from 103 to just 4.

Putting in the time to get to know the people you spend time with is worth it and helps to build strong relationships. So our challenge to you today is to reach out to a co-worker and find a way to connect with them!