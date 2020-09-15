All The Feels

Remember when we all started stocking up on canned goods and toilet paper back in March? And when you couldn't find something you needed, how frustrating it was! It made us shop more conservatively when things came back on the shelves, and taught us not too buy every last roll of toilet paper we saw... and if it didn't, maybe this will.

Crystal MacDonald is a mother of 5 children. 1 of her daughters, Ashlyn, is 11 years old with severe, non-verbal autism. The only thing Ashlyn will eat is SpaghettiOs and Meatballs! And if you're a mom, you know what it's like to have your child insist on only eating ONE thing! What would you do if you couldn't find that ONE thing that your child will eat?! When we all started stocking up on canned goods and everything else we could, Crytal couldn't find Ashlyn's food anywhere!

Soon, some awesome people in her community started stepping up to help. People sent her tips on where to find the cans, and others donated their own to her! Even better, Campbell's Soup Company heard about how much Ashlyn loved their product and donated a year's supply to her so she never has to worry about running out again!!

Crystal was so grateful for everyone that helped her, and it reminded us about what it means to be a good neighbor! When you go to the store this week, make sure there's enough for everyone, and only take what you need because you never know who needs that can of SpaghettiOs more than you.