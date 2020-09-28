All The Feels

Raise your hand in your car or at home on your radio dot com app right now if you've ever worked in food service! For those of us who have been servers, cooks, hostesses, bussers, we know how heavily we rely on tips!

And especially with COVID-19, so many food service workers were not able to come into work and earn their living. Keyondra News in New Orleans knows the importance of tipping servers, especially the ones right now working through covid. She started an instagram account called "TipaServer" where she asks followers to chip in for struggling servers during the pandemic. She then surprises servers in need with a generous tip!

Earlier this week she brought a woman named Ashley to tears when she left her $800 as a tip thanks to her instagram account. Ashely told her how much this tip would change her life, sharing that she's been working 16 hour days just to keep up on her bills!

Our challenge to you today is to remember ALL the people who had to stay home and were not able to work through the beginning of COVID. When you go out to eat, if you can, tip your servers a few extra dollars! A little can go a long way and really change someone's day!