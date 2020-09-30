All The Feels

We love hearing stories about people accomplishing their goals, especially for people who never thought their goals would be possible. With a little bit of help, Isaac Mickelsen, a high school sophomore was able to cross a goal off his bucket list! Isaac has spina bifida and is unfortunately wheelchair-bound.

He is a huge football fan who attends every game at his high school, and dreams of taking the field but for obvious safety reasons never could. His school's activities director asked Isaac what he would like to do if he wasn't in a wheelchair, and he said play football! And he was determined to make that dream come true!

With the help of their school's football team, and even their opponents on a Friday night game, Isaac was able to make his way to the 50-yard line as the quarterback handed him the ball. He wheeled down the field with his teammates behind him, cheering him on, and scored an honorary touchdown!

This story just shows us that nothing on your bucket list is off limits no matter your limitations. Today our challenge to you is to work towards one of the goals on your bucket list that you may have thought was unrealistic, and help someone else towards checking off that box on their list too!