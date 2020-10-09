All The Feels

When life gets busy, it's easy to take for granted the things or people that mean so much to us. But 72 year old Randy Long from Alabama is reminding all of us this week how much it means to cherish the time and phases of life you have with the people you love.

When Randy was cleaning out his garage, he came across some practice baseballs that he used to throw with his son, and then his grandson. He decided that someone else could make some memories with them, so he took them to a local batting cage and left them in a bucket with a heartfelt note that might make you tear up. It said: "Hope someone can use some of these baseballs in the cages. I pitched them to my son and grandson for countless rounds.

My son is now 46, and my grandson is 23. I am 72 and what I won't give to pitch a couple more buckets to them. If you are a fatehr, cherish these times. You won't believe how quickly they'll be gone." He ended the note with a "PS give them a hug and tell them you love them every chance you get."

And if you have tears in your eyes like we do, then that is exactly our challenge to you today. Give your kids a hug, tell them I love you, and cherish whatever phase of life they're in whether their babies like Parker, or teenagers, the time flies too fast.