All The Feels

For some of us, we have a little extra time on our hands these days. Some people use that time to clean, catch up on laundry, binge watch Netflix; but Michelle Brenner from Washington really made the most of her extra time by giving back to others.

Michelle was furloughed from her job at a menswear store, and to help keep her busy, she decided to make homemade meals for families who could use some help. But not just any homemade meals, homemade lasagna!!

Michelle used her stimulus money to buy ingredients for lasagna and asked family and friends for names of people who could use a little help. After delivering 1,200 pans to hospital workers, parents, and first responders, she is now known as the “Lasagna Lady”!!

If you have a little extra time on your hands these days, our challenge to you is to find a productive way to help someone in your community. It could even be yourself! Imagine all the amazing things we could do if we all put this extra time to good use!