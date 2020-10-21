All The Feels

We love being able to highlight people who use their passions in life to do something good for others. Jenean LaCorte from North Carolina is a perfect example of someone who took their talents and are using them for something meaningful.

Jenean has always been a lifelong artist, but when her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer, she traded her paintbrush for a tattoo machine, and decided to go to school to learn about medical tattooing. Now, she specializes in tattoos for breast cancer survivors to camouflage their scars from mastectomies and make them feel back to normal again.

But that's not all. She also works on hiding marks left behind from self harm, birth defects, and just plain accidents. She gives her patients to confidence to move on after their diagnosis, apply for their dream jobs, and actually start dating again!

She gives them the confidence to get their lives back. Jenean keeps up with all her clients and follows them on their journey into the next phase of their life, which in a lot of cases, wouldn't have been possible without her gift. Our challenge to you today is to find a way to use your talents, your passions, to help others!