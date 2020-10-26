All The Feels

When you love someone, you never want them to have to go through anything in life alone. You want to be there with them every step of the way no matter what they're going through. 10 year old Kayla and 7 year old Sophia are showing their Mom what unconditional love is at a young age.

These girls may be young, but their hearts are so big. They didn't want to see their Mom Joanna go through her battle with breast cancer alone, they wanted her to feel supported every step of them way. So when Joanna lost her hair during treatment, the girls shaved their heads with her in solidarity. Joanna tried to discourage them from doing it saying that their little heads would get cold and she didn't want them to get made fun of at school, but they were determined.

After she shaved her head during chemotherapy, the girls asked to shave theirs too. Joanna says that her girls have such big hearts and she thought it was so sweet of them to make such a grand gesture of love. Our challenge to you today is to make a gesture out of love. It doesn't have to be as grand as shaving your head, but any gesture that stems from love is sure to make someone's day!