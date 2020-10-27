All The Feels

What would your absolute dream job be? Jay Hardesty in New Orleans is finding a way to turn his career, into his everyday dream job! And for him, it was as simple as taking selfies.

Jay is a UPS driver, and he thinks he has the best job ever. He spends his days delivering packages and stops along the way to snap selfies with the adorable puppies and dogs he gets to meet!

He calls it his pet project, and it started about 2 years ago where he would post the selfies with the hashtag #PupsOfJay. Since then, his posts have gone viral with almost 100,000 followers on Instagram! People love not only seeing the adorable pups he gets to meet, but they love seeing how happy Jay is in his own job. He inspires others and gives them the courage to make their jobs just as fun! He says as long as packages are delivered on time, everyone's happy!

And with the year we've had if he can make someone smile for a second, it means a lot to him. With everything that's happened in 2020, don't you think we all deserve to be happy in our jobs like Jay is? He turned his UPS job into a career that he genuinely loves with the snap of one selfie, and lots of puppy kisses!

This UPS driver takes the cutest selfies with all the dogs on his Friday delivery routes! https://t.co/I3Wxv8MbQs pic.twitter.com/sTrWQKtC3P — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 26, 2020

Today we want to challenge you to find something small like Jay did to turn your attitude around about work! Start to love and look forward to every day, even if you're woking from home, by finding something to make your current job, your dream job!