All The Feels

Sometimes when you need a little competition in your life, the best competitor is yourself! Earlier this year fifth grade Orion Jean from Tarrant County, Texas started to collect hundreds of toys for kids in the hospital in Dallas with his "Race to 500 Toys" toy drive.

Now, he's decided he wants to beat his own previous goal by leveling up! His new mission is to collect and donate 100,000 meals to people in need by Thanksgiving this year. He's calling it his "Race to 100,000 Meals" food drive. He's accepting donating from the public of water bottles, fruit, and other items that can fit into brown paper bags to be distributed.

But that's not all, Orion is also asking people to write inspiring and positive messages on those brown paper lunch bags to share some extra kindness as we enter the holiday season! And people have been quick to jump in and help. Already, he has received nearly 4,000 meals!

Orion is well on his way to setting a new goal, and crushing his last record! If you would like to check out his mission and help join the cause, you can do so by clicking here. Our challenge to you today as we start to enter the holiday season, is to think of those who won't be able to celebrate as blessed as you will be able to, and donate whatever food items you can to local drives!