All The Feels

Have you ever experienced a time where you felt that the words "thank you" just aren't enough? A Texas mother named Samantha Whiting is doing everything she can to say thank you to a stranger with actions instead of words.

Samantha and her 10 year old daughter Hayley were visiting California when Hayley got caught in a rip current and was being pulled further and further out into the ocean. Samantha panicked and tried swimming out to save her, but luckily someone a little more qualified was there to help.

Kevin Cozzi was the name of the man who noticed what was happening, and thankfully, he is a competitive swimmer. Kevin ran out, swam to Hayley, and rescued her by carrying her to shore before a lifeguard took over. Samantha only got Kevin's first name and spent months trying to track him down. When she finally found him thanks to the power of Facebook, he told her that he had to cancel his wedding due to covid.

She decided to set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for him and his fiance to have their dream wedding and honeymoon! Sometimes saying thank you with words just doesn't show how grateful you are, so today say thank you to someone with your actions!