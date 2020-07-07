All The Feels

People always told Ellie she couldn’t be a model because she has down syndrome, but she never let that stop her. She is represented by a talent agency that is all about increasing representation of people who have normally been excluded in the media.

Sometimes when we see those gorgeously thin models online, it can be easy to compare ourselves to them. But Ellie is proving that people enjoy seeing models that represent ALL different kinds of people; her photo on the Gucci Beauty Instagram is their most liked photo EVER!

Our challenge to you today is to be inspired by Ellie, and take the first step towards doing something you never thought you would be able to do. With a little extra time on our hands these days, we can accomplish anything we set our minds to!