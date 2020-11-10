All The Feels

What do you do when you want to forget all your worries for a little bit? 5 year old Arianna is currently battling an aggressive form of kidney cancer, but she got to forget about all her worries for a while when she transformed into a Disney princess thanks to one photographer's brilliant idea.

Disney magic is REAL! ✨ 5 year old Arianna Taft, who is battling a rare form of kidney cancer, was treated to a princess-themed photo shoot --



PHOTOS: Ashley Richer pic.twitter.com/V3C9kgXJPB — Breakfast Television Toronto (@BTtoronto) October 29, 2020

Ashley Richer is a photographer who has been donating themed photoshoots to children with cancer since 2018. The idea came to her after her son's best friend lost her battle to cancer at the age of 2. She kept thinking, "What can I do to help these kids when they're sick?" And the answer was help them forget by creating magic behind the camera! Once

Ashley heard about Arianna and how she had so much to fight for at such a young age, she knew she had to help! She found out which princesses were Arianna's favorites and planned a magical photoshoot with Snow White, Belle, and Elsa!

It made Arianna so happy to transform into her favorite princesses for a few hours and always have the pictures to remind her of how beautiful and strong she is. All it took was a little help from a photographer and some costumes to help Arianna forget her worries, so our challenge to you today is to figure out what will make you forget yours! Hakuna Matata!