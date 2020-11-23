All The Feels

How far would you go to help out a cause you're passionate about? Bill Swartz is a 51 year old man from Pennsylvania who is going way far and above to help raise money for a cause that he's passionate about: The Bell Socialization.

The Bell Socialization runs the homeless shelter in Pennsylvania and Bill wants to be a part of making sure no one is left without a roof over their head. He was a caseworker at the Bell Family Shelter back in his 20s and has seen firsthand how important the work they do in the community is. Bill is raising awareness and funds to keep the shelter going by riding his bike from the Jersey Shore to Los Angelos, even riding through parts of Texas!

At 51 years old, Bill expects it to make him around 3 and a half months, but he says he's in no hurry, and is so thankful for the support he's gotten.

Especially right now, with COVID, so many people are hurting. And you never know where you and your family are going to to end up.

These Family Shelters are so important to keep families afloat during hard times. So our challenge to you today is to donate to his campaign, if you have the means! Click here for details