All The Feels

We want to kick off your morning with some girl power today, and share this story to remind us that we can do anything we set our minds to. You've probably heard of Sarah Fuller by now, she is officially the first woman to play football in a Power 5 game.



Sarah actually plays soccer for Vanderbilt's women's soccer team, and was asked to play football after every single member of the teams kicking squad had to stop practicing due to COVID. When she got the call with an opportunity to try something new, she jumped!



She said it was so exciting to represent the little girls out there who have thought about playing football, or any sport really. Sarah is an inspiration to all of us and is reminding us that sports have no gender, and playing like a girl is never a bad thing.



Our challenge to you today is to break through those stereotypical roles that people place you in! Whether at work or at school, do what makes you happy, not what you're expected to do as a boy or girl. And if someone tells you that you play like a girl, just say thank you!