All The Feels

Right now Walt Disney World isn't just the happiest, most magical place on earth, they are also the most charitable! If you've visited the park, chances are you threw a coin into a fountain and made a wish. Maybe the one near Cinderella's Castle? Not only is your wish bound to come true, now your wish is also helping the less fortunate! Disney World collected all the coins from the fountains inside the park and no surprise, it added up to quite a lot. They collected $20,000 and decided to do something special with the money. They donated all of it to the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida, which is the largest homeless shelter in the area. Allison Krall, the CEO of the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida says they are so grateful, especially in the light of everything that's going on right now, they really needed this. And they know that Disney is also taking a hit, and for them to still collect the coins and donate to charity means so much to them. If you've ever closed your eyes and thrown a coin into a fountain at Disney, know that your wish is also helping the homeless community of Florida and doing something good. This is such a good example of how something so small, like throwing one cent can add up to something so good, and so big! When we all do little acts of kindness, they grow into something much bigger. Never feel like your contribution is too small, because everyone's single penny added up to $20,000 for charity! Today, do something small to help your community, you never know how your small action can change the world.