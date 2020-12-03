All The Feels

Business owners have been faced with some really tough decisions this year deciding on what to do to keep their customers and employees safe. They want to keep their employees from worrying about paying things like rent, but also want to make sure everyone is safe and protected from the virus.

Last month, when an employee at Wurstbar in Jersey City tested positive for coronavirus, it looked like things would have to be shut down. The owner decided on sending all his employees home to try and keep everyone safe, even though it meant his business would take a big hit.

That’s when a business owner in the neighborhood stepped up to keep things running. Andre Fersa owns a barbershop down the block and heard the bad news and wanted to help. He and some friends stepped up to keep the restaurant running for the weekend. They tended bar, served giant Bavarian pretzels and managed to serve about 80 customers.

The owner of Wurstbar was so grateful that Andre stepped up to help keep his business running, and now they can stay open to continue feeding their customers and paying their employees. Today, try and be selfless like Andre and help out a neighbor! We could all use a little help right now.