All The Feels

Have you ever met someone and things just click? And not romantically, but in the way you get to choose your family. When you just love someone so much and would do anything to protect them and one day you realize, they're your family. That beautiful moment happened for Brian Zach and his wife Cierra.

Brian is a police officer in Arizona, and one day in 2018 he got a call to check on someone's home. Inside he found 4 year old Kaila, a survivor of abuse. He bonded with Kaila right away and held her hand the entire time until she had to go to the hospital. The minute he got home he told his wife that he wanted her to come live with them, and after CPS couldn't find an immediate home, he got his wish! Kaila lived with Brian and Cierra for 30 months, and each day the lived not knowing how long their time together would be. They never knew when they would possibly get the call that it was time for Kaila to go somewhere else.

They weren't okay with that fear, so this year the Zach family officially adopted Kaila and became her legal parents! Now, she will forever have a loving home, and never have to worry again. Brian said that their goal was to love and care for Kaila for as long as they possibly could, and now they get to do that forever. While it may be hard, today we want to challenge you to open your hearts, homes, arms, or even ears to someone who needs it today.

Brian and his wife Cierra opened their home and their hearts to a little they didn't know, and ended up growing their family. You never know who could walk into your life when you open it up.