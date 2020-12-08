We're not sure whether this story will make you laugh or cry, but either way it's bound to give you all the feels. Are you someone who stresses out over first impressions? Do you believe that the first impression is make or break when it comes to the rest of your relationship with that person? If you do, how do you make sure you have a good first impression?

Doug Henning is a man from Maine who was going to meet his biological father for the first time. He grew up with amazing adoptive parents, who supported him when he wanted to know more about his own background. So he did some digging and found his biological father, Raul.

He wanted to make sure his first impression with his biological dad was amazing, so he took a page out of the Christmas movie "Elf", and showed up to the airport in a full on Buddy The Elf costume to pick up his father. He even went the extra mile and sang the song from the movie to him.

Doug admitted that Raul probably thought his son was crazy, but it was a great way to break the ice and for his dad to see his silly personality right off the bat. We love this story because it reminds us to be our authentic selves no matter who is in the room or who we are meeting for the first time. People will love you for YOU, and if they don't... it's their loss. So be yourself today, don't worry about what other people think about you, don't stress about first impressions, and be unapologetically you!