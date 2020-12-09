All The Feels

When your birthday is coming up, most people start planning a party, get together, or 2020 style: A drive by parade! But one thing is for sure, most of us like to think that our birthdays should be all about one thing... us! But one boy from Charlotte, North Carolina wanted to spend his 8th birthday focusing on others.

Kieng Rivens only had one request for his 8th birthday. He wanted to help those in need in his community, specifically the homeless people living in a tent city. So for his 8th birthday, he spent the day passing out pizza!

Kieng's mom called around to see if any pizza places would give her a discount on 100 pizzas, but Papa John's gave her an even better offer. Not only did they donate 75 pizzas to his birthday celebration, but they also delivered and helped pass them out. They even brought birthday presents! Kieng's friends and family joined in the fun and helped pass out pizzas to the less fortunate, just like the birthday boy requested.

This got us thinking, if we all stopped thinking about ourselves, and started thinking more like Kieng, how much more kind would our world be? Our challenge to you is to find 1 thing per day to do that helps someone less fortunate than yourself, and teach your kids to do the same! If we all pitch in to help one another, we can make the world a kinder place.