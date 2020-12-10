All The Feels

If you've ever visited Dallas, you may have heard of a restaurant called Cafe Momentum. And while it looks like your typical eatery, they are actually so much more. Cafe Momentum is a nonprofit restaurant that provides opportunities to young adults looking for a second chance.

They offer a paid post-release internship for young adults who are leaving the Dallas County Juvenile justice facilities. This nonprofit not only gives them a job, but it gives them a second chance at life, to do it right! They learn real life skills and have access to a built-in support system of psychologists, case managers, and even education coordinators!

The founder of this innovative nonprofit says that they are trying to build a new model tor what to do with a young man or woman who has fallen off the right path. Instead of putting them in handcuffs, we are embracing them in support to help them move on, grow, and achieve their full potential in life. What would you do for a second chance at life? And how amazing would it be to have such a strong group of supportive people walking with you every step of the way making sure you reach your goals?!

Our challenge to you today is to take a different approach to helping someone who has turned down the wrong road. Give people grace and forgiveness, and help in them way that you would want to be helped.