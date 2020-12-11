All The Feels

When she was only 2 years old, Aryn Diggs was diagnosed with cancer, something she will never forget even though she was so young. She went through surgery and chemotherapy and remembered a few things specifically about her experience that she absolutely hated! And it might not be what you expect.

Chemotherapy is a terrible thing to have to go through, but when Aryn looks back on her experience, the first thing that came to mind was how much she hated the socks at the hospital! She decided that she wanted to do something to make other kids' experience just a little bit better.

Now that Aryn is at full strength at 7 years old, she is brightening the days of young kids battling cancer by working with her mom on a book called "Socks With Stories". Kids who receive the book also get a pair a fuzzy socks which were disigned by other kids battling cancer!

While socks may seem like such a small thing compared to everything these warriors face, they can really change a patients experience. Aryn wanted to use her experience to bring smiles, comfort, and support to other kids fighting cancer. Our challenge to you today is to never take for granted the little things in your life, like fuzzy socks.