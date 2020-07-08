All The Feels

For most of us, it may be a little early to start thinking about the holidays. But for Laura Garber, getting ready for the holiday season is something she does all year long! Laura spends the off season making sure the holidays will be special for everybody. Laura runs a charity group called "Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge".

Her goal is to make sure that no one feels alone on Christmas. So she collects all different kinds of holiday cards and sends them to men and women in the armed forces. This year, she wants to beat her numbers from last year and send out as many cards as possible! Last year she sent 175,000 cards from people in over 40 states.

Let's help her beat that this year! Our challenge to you today is to join Laura in sending cards to our armed forces to help make their holiday special! You can get involved in sending a card on their website "Military Holiday Card Challenge .com".