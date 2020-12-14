All The Feels

It pays to be kind and respectful, to everyone you meet! And especially in today's climate, doing random acts of kindness in your community can bring us together so easily. All it takes is a little creativity to turn something that is normally stressful, into an act of kindness that brings smiles.

Police Officers in Chesapeake Virginia decided to give away turkeys instead of tickets to the drivers they pull over. They chose one full day to give joy instead of writing tickets. They were still doing their jobs and making traffic stops, but the drivers who were kind got something MUCH better than a ticket.

This is actually the 3rd year that the Chesapeake Police Department is continuing this act of kindness, and they say it's really a community effort. They want to bring their community together and help their neighbors to see them in a different light. They work with different charity groups and grocery stores to make the day happen!

For those of us who have been pulled over, we know just how stressful that situation can be. But this story reminds us that even in times of stress, it's so important to be kind and polite! Kindness will always trump impoliteness and can turn any stressful situation into a better one. in this case, kindness means you don't have to cook dinner tonight!! So remember to be understanding this holiday season, where stress can get the best of us, and choose to be happy today!