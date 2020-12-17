All The Feels

2020 really has had some upsides, one of them being how many pets have found their loving forever home! With so many of us working from home and spending time isolated in quarantine, a furry friend is just what we needed to keep up company! Most people go to shelters to adopt puppies or kittens, but today we are celebrating a Labrador Retriever named Capone who found his forever home. Capone earned himself the title of longest-term resident at an animal shelter in Pittsburgh.

This poor dog spent more than 3 years patiently waiting for the right family to come along. Capone is 10 years old, which makes it harder to get adopted. After living in the shelter for 1,134 days, patiently waiting for a loving family to find him and take him home, his day came.

He was officially adopted by a family who fostered him for a few weeks and fell in love with his sweet personality. His new family says his anxiety has just melted away and all he wants is some snuggles and family time. It's important to remember that while our furry friends are also helping us get through a rough year by being a loving companion, we also get to help them live a happier life when we adopt them into our families.

Our challenge to you today is to think about rescuing a senior dog if you are able to provide a safe and loving long-term home. We can help save them from shelters, while they save us from 2020!!