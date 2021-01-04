All The Feels

We want this year to be about kindness and inclusiveness for everyone, which is why we had to share this story about 22 year old Juliana Fetherman who is setting the perfect example for all of us.

Juliana's brother has autism and ADHD, and as many of you know, those on the spectrum can often struggle to make friends because of their social skills and ability to engage with others. His lack of friends really bothered his sister, so she made an app just for him, and everyone else on the spectrum who struggles to make friends!

The app is called Making Authentic Friendships and connects people who have special needs with friends based on their age, diagnosis, interests, and of course their location. The app is serving communities in all 50 states and even in 45 different countries!

Juliana says she is pledging to dedicate her entire life to bettering the lives of those with autism and other special needs. Our challenge to you today is to think about what you're pledging your life to? What do you want to make better this year?