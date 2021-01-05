All The Feels

Can we all agree that one thing we need to bring back in 2021 is hugs?! Let's work really hard so we can say goodbye to the awkward elbow bump, and hello to hugs! We've loved watching people get creative when it comes to giving their loved ones simple hugs throughout this past year.

If you need a new idea on how to give your family a safe hug, let us introduce you to Barbara and Clive Walshaw. They hadn't been able to hug their grandchildren since March and decided that needed to change. So, they got a little creative, and came up with the most clever way to wrap their arms around their family.

Barbara was doing some online shopping and came across some inflatable polar bear costumes, and obviously had to add them to her cart. She has a stroke of genius and surprised her grandchildren on Christmas. The kids heard a rumor that there were some polar pear sightings nearby, and when they walked outside they found grandma and grandpa wearing 6 foot bear costumes with their arms wide open.

https://t.co/uOTR654VIe



Grandparents dress up as polar bears so they could safely hug there grandkids -- @YorkshireWP we have more bears in Yorkshire -- — thisgirlcan #FixTheCMS (@lolly1980s) December 27, 2020

Barbara says it was the best money she'd ever spend and that heartwarming hug with her grandchildren was the best 6 minutes they had all year. So if you're looking for a way to hug your friends and family, polar bear costumes might be the most fun way to finally enjoy a hug! You can share with us the ways you've been most creative in seeing your family members on our Facebook page, and hopefully give somebody else a brilliant and safe way to spend time together.