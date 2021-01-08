All The Feels

If you've ever lost your wallet, you know that feeling of panic. Evelyn Topper went through all the stress when she lost her wallet after visiting a coffee shop in California. It had everything in it! credit cards, debit cards, and her insurance.

Just when she came to the conclusion that she'll never see it again, she got a call from a stranger. Sean Currey is the man who found her wallet, and went through the trouble of finding Evelyn to return it to her safe and sound.

The amazing thing about this story is that Sean has been homeless for about 5 years. He was looking through the dumpsters behind the coffee shop when he found the wallet, and could have really used what was inside, but he didn't take anything. An act of kindness and integrity like this can't go unnoticed, and that's exactly how Evelyn's granddaughter Mikayla felt when she heard the story. Her 12th birthday was coming up, and she asked all her friends for donations instead of birthday presents and gave all the money she got to Sean for his good deed.

It can be hard to remember at times, but the good will always outweigh the bad in this world. Hate can scream so loud, and it's up to us to find these stories, and look for the love, because it's everywhere! Don't let what you see on social media taint your view of how many incredibly good people there are in this world.