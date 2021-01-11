All The Feels

If you've ever lost a pet, you know the different kind of heartbreak it causes. This morning our hearts go out to the Steubenville Police Department in Ohio who are mourning the loss of their beloved police dog – Bono.

Bono was a hero to the community. Just last year, Bono and his handler, Sgt. Rob Cook, were responsible for 220 drug seizures and 20 firearm seizures. Bono attended dozens of community events at local schools and organizations and people LOVED to see him!

When Bono passed away, it was a big loss for the police department, as well as the entire community. So much so that a family in the Steubenville community stepped up and donated all the money needed for another K-9 Police Dog to ensure Bono's legacy lives on.

The Police Department is so thankful for the generosity of the Teramana family, who went out of the way for their city without being asked. Because of their kindness, the Steubenville Police Department will be able to continue searching for drugs, weapons, and even lost children! What can you do today to make your community a better, safer place to live?