All The Feels

When you were a kid, I'm sure you had big ideas of what you were going to do when you grew up. You dreamed about the company you would run one day and make a million dollars and marry a celebrity! When Treandos Thorton was just 5 years old, he didn't just dream of starting a business, he did it.

At 5 years old, Treandos started a fancy bowtie business can T&N Bow Ties and Apparel. Over the last few years, his business has taken off! And now at only 8 years old, T&N Bowties and Apparel is close to $50,000 in sales

Success at such a young age make Treandos do 2 things: 1, he promoted his younger brother to the role of President. And 2, he decided to run his own food and toy drive to help families in need thanks to the success of his bowtie business.

Treandos says he wants to “motivate kids to see that style meets purpose”! His goal is to have his very own store in the near future and to be able to continue donating to charity along the way. Our challenge to you today is to talk with your kids about their dreams, and help them plan how to turn their dreams into reality!