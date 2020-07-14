All The Feels

Now more than ever, random acts of kindness are so important. It's easy to see all the craziness going on right now, but it's important to remember that someone always has it worse, and random acts of kindness can change someone's whole day.

Nick and Noel Stio are a brother and sister duo who own an ice cream company in New Jersey, and are instead doing "Random Acts of Coolness" in their neighborhood. They are delivering frozen treats to local businesses as a way to give back and brighten people's day!

They deliver ice cold water and ice cream to local doctor's offices, hospitals, restaurants, and other essential businesses that are helping to slow the spread of corona and keep their neighborhood safe. They are going to continue to deliver treats for as long as they can and say that they hope their efforts help to encourage, and celebrate those working on the front lines.

Our challenge to you today is to do one small act of kindness, and watch the way you change other's lives!