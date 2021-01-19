All The Feels
Do you remember your very first beat up car that you drove? And how often it would give out on you? Having reliable transportation in your life is a blessing, and definitely not a luxury everyone can afford. Which is why Chris Lewis decided to pay it forward.
Chris is a mechanic who loves spending time in his garage working on cars. He spends his free time giving new life to cars with a really high milage, and when he's finished with them, he sends them to the Sharing House Wheels To Work Program.
People who apply to get a car through the program go through a budgeting process and driver background check. All they have to do is pay $20 a month for 24 months for the car, and the best part is that money goes to repairing other cars for more people in need!
Over the last 9 years, Chris has repaired 80 cars for the program. He says it helps to give people a hand up and help those who already have a job maintain their employment. Chris said it's just something that he knows he needs to do. How can you use your talents to help pay it forward?