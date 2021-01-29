All The Feels

We're all entitled to a bad day every now and then. One of those days where you just want to lay in bed and do nothing, and try again tomorrow. But for one kindergarten teacher in Minnesota, there is no such thing as a bad day. And she shows up for her kids no matter what.

Kelly Klein has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer and is going through chemotherapy treatments. Even though she is fighting a tough battle she hasn't missed one day of virtual school, even while getting chemo. She shows up everyday for her young students as they watch her teach online as she gets her treatment. She says that she wants to show her students that people like her can thrive, even if they have cancer.

Our challenge to you today is to look at the bigger picture in life and always see the positive side. Was is a bad day, or just a bad moment that you let take over? Get inspired by people like Kelly, and those in your own life, and choose to show up and make every day great no matter your circumstance.