All The Feels

Quarantine hasn't been easy on all of us. Most people aren't able to visit the ones they love because of the fear of passing coronavirus to their family members. This pandemic can be especially difficult for the elderly, and it's important to remind them they aren't alone!

There is a group of students from Dallas that are doing everything they can to help make the elderly in their community feel less lonely and isolated during this time. They are making and sending care packages to local nursing homes, assisted living places, and other facilities where patients aren't allowed visitors. They're calling it "COVID Check-In", and these amazing bags are filled with hand written notes, coloring books, puzzles, colored pencils, and even snacks!

These students created a Go Fund Me page to help bring in money for supplies and are continuing to deliver their care packages all around the Dallas area. Our challenge to you today is to call your mom, or your grandparents, or anyone that is stuck in isolation and not allowed visitors. It's just as important to check on the mental health of your loved ones as it is to stay away to keep them safe!